Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,236,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.80. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.