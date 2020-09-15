Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 79.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 93.2% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,076,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $403,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.86 on Tuesday, reaching $277.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,279,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,397,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.67 and its 200 day moving average is $224.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $161.68 and a 52-week high of $299.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.