Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 111,950 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 111,950 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intel were worth $48,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after buying an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 10.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,275,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,413,000 after buying an additional 392,132 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 116,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,573,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,191,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.