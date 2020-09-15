Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 12,130 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 443,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.9% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,069,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,327,000 after acquiring an additional 439,212 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 294.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.73. 1,842,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,329. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $106.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

