Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 29,398 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 29,398 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Visa were worth $86,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Visa by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 30,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,222,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,022,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $488,276,000 after buying an additional 44,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.34.

NYSE V traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.39. 6,327,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,522,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.49 and a 200-day moving average of $186.63.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

