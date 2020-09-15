Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 94,800 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 94,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 160,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,005,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,963,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $171.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

