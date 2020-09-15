Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,371.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,927 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $140.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,299. The firm has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $148.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

