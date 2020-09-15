Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,775 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.31% of Texas Instruments worth $358,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.71. The company had a trading volume of 131,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.12 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61. The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $148.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.