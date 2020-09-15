Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.21.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total transaction of $8,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,324,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.10. 1,052,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,349. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $441.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.90. The firm has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.