Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,161 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $96,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,379,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 919,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,024,000 after purchasing an additional 111,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $8,686,005.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,798,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,892,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,899 shares of company stock valued at $54,784,517. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,767. The firm has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average of $150.64.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

