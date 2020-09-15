Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413,280 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of AT&T worth $167,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 48,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 165,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.5% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 95,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

T stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,884,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,467,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

