Toronto Dominion Bank Has $181.62 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 421,479 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $181,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.39. 6,316,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,522,511. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.63. The stock has a market cap of $398.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.34.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

