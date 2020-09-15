Toronto Dominion Bank Has $216.93 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $216,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE PG remained flat at $$138.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,045,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,709,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $345.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.49. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $141.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

