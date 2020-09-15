Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,579 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $102,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after buying an additional 73,172 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $36.27. 23,660,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,307,131. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

