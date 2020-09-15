Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,658,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $140,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 43,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 532.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 768,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,446,000 after acquiring an additional 647,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,321,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $212.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

