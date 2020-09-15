Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 2,920 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 678,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $157,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 585.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,848. The stock has a market cap of $338.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.25.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

