Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 93 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $420,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

Shares of GOOG traded up $22.16 on Tuesday, reaching $1,541.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,033.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,550.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,394.92. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

