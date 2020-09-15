Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Research analysts at Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TZOO. ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Noble Financial began coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of Travelzoo stock remained flat at $$8.05 during trading on Tuesday. 29,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Travelzoo by 42.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 195.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 29.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

