UBS Group Begins Coverage on Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE SNA traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.96. 291,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,835. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Snap-on by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Snap-on by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $181,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.