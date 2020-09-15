UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,799 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $106,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $307.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,936. The firm has a market cap of $293.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.18. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

