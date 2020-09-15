USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

USAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:USAT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 29,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. USA Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

