Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ventas by 27.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after purchasing an additional 116,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 20.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.76.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

