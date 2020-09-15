Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 203,261 shares during the quarter. Verisign accounts for about 1.9% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 2.48% of Verisign worth $590,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Verisign by 117.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Verisign by 535.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Verisign by 56.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 197.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $6,371,027.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,993 shares in the company, valued at $43,045,942.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,111 shares of company stock valued at $15,596,205. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.33. The company had a trading volume of 686,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.28. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.75.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.