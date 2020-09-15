Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after buying an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after buying an additional 4,167,470 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after buying an additional 3,886,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.60. 9,439,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,322,094. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

