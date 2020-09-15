Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Visa worth $3,128,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.34.

Shares of V traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.95. 281,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,546,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $398.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.63.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

