Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Visa worth $3,128,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.34.

Shares of V traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.95. 281,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,546,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $398.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.63.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit