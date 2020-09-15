Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,902,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,990,485 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Walmart worth $1,066,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $33,861,675 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.02. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

