Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.84 Million

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post $226.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.70 million and the lowest is $221.30 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $238.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $917.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $911.10 million to $926.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $962.32 million, with estimates ranging from $924.30 million to $984.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,765. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $45.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2,395.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,183,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,059 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,958,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 448.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 571.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,939 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

