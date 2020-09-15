Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) to Post $0.18 EPS

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neenah’s earnings. Neenah posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neenah will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neenah.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Neenah news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 3,400 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.17 per share, for a total transaction of $153,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,508.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at $392,335.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neenah during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neenah in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.97. 466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,714. The company has a market cap of $692.41 million, a PE ratio of -164.84 and a beta of 1.33. Neenah has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

