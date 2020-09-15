Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.84 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post $466.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $437.80 million to $486.70 million. Papa John’s Int’l reported sales of $403.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Papa John’s Int’l.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $86.28. 10,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,099. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.38, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.