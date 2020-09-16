-$0.10 EPS Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Diamond S Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 13.9% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,576,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after buying an additional 315,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 373,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 80,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 193,374 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 65,131 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $327.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.24. Diamond S Shipping has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.