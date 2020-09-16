-$0.52 EPS Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to report ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.72). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.14 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

NYSE:VVNT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,126. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 0.39. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen bought 20,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $369,716.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,024.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,350,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,897,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,668,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

