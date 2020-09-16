-$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Macy’s posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,357.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($3.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

NYSE M traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. 20,677,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,839,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Macy’s by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Macy’s by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Macy’s by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 56,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,246 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

