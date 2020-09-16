$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Analysts expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. CoreSite Realty posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

NYSE COR traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.91. The company had a trading volume of 531,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,717 shares of company stock valued at $31,451,711. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 16.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,364,000 after buying an additional 144,417 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

