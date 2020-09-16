10,049 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.92. 7,069,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,614,605. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.