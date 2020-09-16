105,072 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,699 shares in the company, valued at $263,655.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,631.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $220,730. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,612. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50 and a beta of 1.15. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

