$18.58 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will post sales of $18.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.80 million. Oxford Immunotec Global posted sales of $21.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $57.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.07 million to $57.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $79.02 million, with estimates ranging from $78.51 million to $79.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXFD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 139,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit