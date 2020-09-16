2,292 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,745,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 220,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,308,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 234,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. 20,864,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,439,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $204.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.