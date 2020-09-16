37,809 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,809 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $65,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,505,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,419,621. The company has a market capitalization of $208.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

