5G Networks Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:5GN)

5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33.

In other 5G Networks news, insider Joseph Demase sold 2,777,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.80 ($1.29), for a total transaction of A$5,000,000.40 ($3,571,428.86). Also, insider Albert Cheok 52,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd.

5G Networks Limited provides high speed network and the cloud infrastructure services in Australia. It offers various services, including integrated fiber and wireless network, cloud infrastructure, high speed unlimited Internet access, wholesale cloud, redundancy, virtual private network, business phone systems, managed services, and consulting services.

