7,312 Shares in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Zoetis by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,228 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 963,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,032,000 after buying an additional 712,830 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.38.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.23 and a 200 day moving average of $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $165.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $189,477.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,674.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,933. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

