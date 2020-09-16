Aeryus Achieves Market Capitalization of $101,686.99 (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 62.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Aeryus has a total market cap of $101,686.99 and approximately $1,294.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar. One Aeryus token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00082367 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00285555 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001103 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041606 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000419 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007705 BTC.

About Aeryus

AER is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com

Buying and Selling Aeryus

Aeryus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

