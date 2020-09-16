AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Shares Down 0.7%

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AJINOMOTO INC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc provides various food products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The Japan Food Products segment offers seasonings and processed foods for use in restaurants, frozen foods, and coffee products.

