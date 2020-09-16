Alphacat Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,030.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Hotbit. Alphacat has a market cap of $1.09 million and $35,030.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00252563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00098113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.01488289 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00189768 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.