American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

American Lithium Corp (CVE:LI) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 177,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 699,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19.

About American Lithium (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering an area of 7,840 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire the San Emidio Project covering an area of 2,240 acres located in Washoe County in Nevada.

