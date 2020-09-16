Analysts Anticipate Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 987.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.44%.

CUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,019. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.82. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

In other Cue Biopharma news, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $116,058.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,525.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,299 shares of company stock valued at $526,046 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.1% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 55.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.