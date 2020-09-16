Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post sales of $4.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.15 billion and the highest is $4.23 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.12 billion to $17.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.61.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in General Mills by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in General Mills by 98.1% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after buying an additional 192,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,232. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

