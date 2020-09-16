Apiam Animal Health Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:AHX) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Apiam Animal Health Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:AHX) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from Apiam Animal Health Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s previous final dividend of $0.008.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.47.

Apiam Animal Health Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. The company engages in the veterinary wholesale, warehousing, logistics, and other ancillary activities.

