BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,236 ($16.15) and last traded at GBX 1,234 ($16.12). Approximately 65,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 98,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,200 ($15.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,240.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,254.27. The company has a market capitalization of $599.63 million and a P/E ratio of -11.02.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

