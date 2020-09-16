Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Trading Down 9.1%

Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd (LON:BGLF)’s stock price fell 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 133,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 68,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.61 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1,706.77 and a current ratio of 1,706.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing’s payout ratio is presently 5,405.41%.

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

