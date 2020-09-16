BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Trading 0.3% Higher

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. 180,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 38,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.